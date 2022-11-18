The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $197.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.07.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,187. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.