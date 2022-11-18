The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.