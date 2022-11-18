The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price to $2.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.15.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 109.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 80.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

