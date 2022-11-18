The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.0596 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. The Graph has a total market cap of $411.46 million and $12.32 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

