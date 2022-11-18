The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,295. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.