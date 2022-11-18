The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 376,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.15.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

