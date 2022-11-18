The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.54). 2,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.55).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
The Mission Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.32 million and a PE ratio of 775.00.
The Mission Group Cuts Dividend
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.
