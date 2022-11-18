The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46.25 ($0.54). 2,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.55).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.32 million and a PE ratio of 775.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Mission Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

