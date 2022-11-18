The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

MOS traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 105,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,902. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

