The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

PNC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.55. 8,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,531. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

