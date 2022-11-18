The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.17. 151,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

