The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Sells £174,518.40 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Howell sold 22,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.21), for a total value of £174,518.40 ($205,074.50).

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 800.35 ($9.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,675. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($6.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,844.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 720.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.40) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.46) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($6.93) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 711 ($8.35).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

