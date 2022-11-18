The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 13,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,291. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $110.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

