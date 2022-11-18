The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.37. The stock had a trading volume of 272,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

