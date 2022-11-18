The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,517.71

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,517.71 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,754.50 ($20.62). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,752 ($20.59), with a volume of 354,930 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.27) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,970.71 ($23.16).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,519.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,658.33.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £34,740 ($40,822.56). In related news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,607 ($18.88) per share, with a total value of £31,834.67 ($37,408.54). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,737 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £34,740 ($40,822.56).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

