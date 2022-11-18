The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

The9 Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of The9 stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The9 has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

