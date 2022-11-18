Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.90

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 6877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.