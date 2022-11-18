Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.90

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 6877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.
THR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $664.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.27.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
