Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $664.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.27.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
