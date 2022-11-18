Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $664.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

