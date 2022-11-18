TheStreet Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to B

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

ODC opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 95,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

