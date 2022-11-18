Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $248.76 million and $44.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

