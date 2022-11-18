Thor Pruckl Sells 37,337 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY stock remained flat at $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.