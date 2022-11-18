Thor Pruckl Sells 37,337 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) COO Thor Pruckl sold 37,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $199,379.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,910.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY stock remained flat at $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $317.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.77.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.