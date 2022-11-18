Threshold (T) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.32 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $168.15 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,758.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00238149 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01674578 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,885,965.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

