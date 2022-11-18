Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $93.57 million and approximately $140,116.13 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00572837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.00 or 0.29838134 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.51333013 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $347,201.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

