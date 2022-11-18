Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $94.31 million and approximately $104,935.37 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.51333013 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $347,201.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

