Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 12.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 133,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.02.
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
