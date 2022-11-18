Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 12.2%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) fell 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 133,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.