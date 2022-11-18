TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.61. 116,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

