TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $110,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $363,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.