TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TJX opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.