TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$49.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.78 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 9,703,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.32.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

