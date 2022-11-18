TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.07-$3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$49.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.78 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 9,703,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.32.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $116,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

