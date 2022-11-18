Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS TOFB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Tofutti Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

