Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Issues Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.
Tofutti Brands Stock Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS TOFB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Tofutti Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
About Tofutti Brands
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tofutti Brands (TOFB)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.