Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 83,091 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of Thomson Reuters worth $113,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,457. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

