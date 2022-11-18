Toronto Dominion Bank Has $107.31 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 147,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $107,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 96,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

