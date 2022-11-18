Toronto Dominion Bank Has $490.35 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,513,573 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $490,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

