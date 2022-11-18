Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843,313 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $218,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 97,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

