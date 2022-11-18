Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584,522 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $191,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 283.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 93,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

