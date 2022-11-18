Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.63% of Sun Life Financial worth $171,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 735,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after acquiring an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.