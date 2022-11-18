Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,163 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 4.83% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $194,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

