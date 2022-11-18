Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 32,211 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 504,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,422,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

