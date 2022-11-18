Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 64,374 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,374 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $140,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $360.74. 33,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,397. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.93 and a 200 day moving average of $319.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

