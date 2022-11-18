Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach Sells 25,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$224,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,465.22.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOT traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,299. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$378.78 million and a P/E ratio of 27.59.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

