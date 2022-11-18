Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

NYSE TT opened at $174.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

