TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $602.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
