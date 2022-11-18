Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,710 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,876. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.