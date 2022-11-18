Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,189. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.