Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.45. 71,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,828,690. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $694.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

