Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.3 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 161,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,501,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

