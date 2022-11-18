Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.53 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,086 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.78. 8,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,004. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

