Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.70 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AON were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insider Activity

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.87. 4,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

