Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,269,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 144,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $468,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 145.9% during the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.83. 68,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

