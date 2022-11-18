Trexquant Investment LP Sells 292,543 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 292,543 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 174,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,975,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

