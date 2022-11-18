Trexquant Investment LP Sells 33,610 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $91.31. 143,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

